Seafood Linguini

Serves 4All You Need• 4 cups linguini noodles, cook according to package• 2 tbsp unsalted butter• 2 cups celery, diced• 2 cups onion, diced• 2 tbsp garlic, minced• 2 cup white wine• 1 cup minced clams• 2 cups baby sea scallops• 2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced in half• Salt and pepper to tasteAll You Do1. Pre-make your noodles according to package, drain and set aside2. In a saute pan over medium-high heat melt your butter, add your celery, onion and garlic until onion becomes translucent.3. Add your white wine and simmer for 5 minutes, add your clams and scallops and tomatoes, continue to cook for 3-5 minutes or until tomatoes start to go soft and release some juices.4. Toss in your linguini noodles and season with salt and pepper to taste! ENJOY!