Seafood Linguini

All You Need
• 4 cups linguini noodles, cook according to package
• 2 tbsp unsalted butter
• 2 cups celery, diced
• 2 cups onion, diced
• 2 tbsp garlic, minced
• 2 cup white wine
• 1 cup minced clams
• 2 cups baby sea scallops
• 2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced in half
• Salt and pepper to taste
All You Do
1. Pre-make your noodles according to package, drain and set aside
2. In a saute pan over medium-high heat melt your butter, add your celery, onion and garlic until onion becomes translucent.
3. Add your white wine and simmer for 5 minutes, add your clams and scallops and tomatoes, continue to cook for 3-5 minutes or until tomatoes start to go soft and release some juices.
4. Toss in your linguini noodles and season with salt and pepper to taste! ENJOY!