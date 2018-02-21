Schools ramp up security measures in wake of Florida shooting

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A week after a shooting at a high school in Florida killed 17, schools are taking initiatives to increase security measures to prevent incidents like this.

When Charles City superintendent Dan Cox started in his position five years ago, security in district buildings was fairly simple.

"Only one of our buildings, at the time, had secure entry that you have to buzz to get in," Cox says.

Since that time, buzz entry systems have been implemented at all buildings. When the new middle school was being built, safety features were designed into the building plans.

"We made sure that we had public spaces that are separate from the academic areas, the ability to lock down the facility quickly, and secure entry vestibules," Cox added.

When entering the school, visitors must communicate through a buzz entry; staff must swipe a magnetic key.

For another layer of security, the Charles City Police Department added a school resource officer many years ago, which Police Captain Brandon Franke says even in smaller school districts, it's important to have one on location, and they play a huge role in addition to security.

"We felt it was very important to have an officer in school for a couple reasons. For one, to monitor what's going on. And two, so the kids have someone that they know and trust on a regular basis and feel comfortable talking to that officer," Franke says.

In addition, the district utilizes a security plan titled 'Run, Hide, Fight'. This program, which is similar to the ALICE system used at Mason City Public Schools, is supported by the Department of Homeland Security. At the start of every school year, and with new hires, certified police officers train teachers and other staff members about what to do in an armed intruder scenario; Charles City district employees participated in a refresher course nearly a week after the shooting.

5th Grade teacher Elizabeth Platte says it's a very simple system if needed in a high danger situation.

"The first job is to get students out of the building safely to the nearest exit; get them out of the building and away. The second is to hide, if that is what's needed. And third is to fight," Platte says.

In the fighting aspect, Platte says in the training they receive, they are taught to use any nearby objects as weapons.

"I feel that we have a lot of reliable, responsible adults that would get our kids to safety in the unlikely event that would happen," Platte adds.

We reached out to Mason City Public Schools superintendent Dan Versteeg, who says there are plans in the works to have students ALICE trained in addition to teachers and faculty, though no time has been announced.