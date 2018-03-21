Schools getting creative with recess

MASON CITY, Iowa - With new research showing a rise in ADHD in school children, school districts across the country, and even the world, are finding ways to reduce destractions and behavioral issues.

Schools in Finland within the last five years have allowed children to play outside more often during the school day, where students' test scores improved along with increase play time. This inspired Eagle Mountain Elementary in Ft. Worth, Texas, which is giving kindergarten and first grade students two 15 minute breaks in the morning and two in the afternoon. Though teachers were initially skeptical about the idea, the move has paid off: students are learning more because they're able to focus in class and not be distracted.

While Mason City Community Schools and Clear Lake Community Schools have not announced a move to the idea, Harding Elementary principal Brooke Brunsvold says teachers are taking a unique approach to burning off excess energy: "brain and wiggle breaks."

"You may walk by a classroom and students are dancing some sort of calisthenics to really prepare them to move on to something else," Brunsvold says.

Brunsvold adds that teachers across the district are utilizing the concept as well.

"They use music and videos for students to have a wiggle break throughout the day, especially in transition from one academic area to another," Brunsvold says.

The American Academy of Pediatrics agree that recess is a "crucial and necessary component of a child's development."