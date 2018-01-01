Schools back in freezing temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Schools are back from break with temperatures below zero.

Rochester Central Lutheran School said they had to keep all grades inside on Wednesday because of the cold temperatures.

"As some of the parents dropped off this morning, they said, 'will they be going out today?' And our temperature cut off for our kindergarten through 8th grade is 10 below," Suzanne Lagerwaard, Principal at RCLS, said.

At RCLS, there are different precautions taken for different ages.

All students go outside if temperatures are zero degrees or above. When temperatures are -1 to -10 below zero, Kindergarten through Grade 8 goes outside but Preschool and Prekindergarten students are kept inside.

When outdoor time is inside, younger students still get to run around and expend energy.

"Generally speaking their preference is to go outside," Lagerwaard said. "We have a sloping, little hill so their able to sled down the hill, there's a large area they can make snowmen...so it's fun to go outside and it's definitely best for them."

Lagerwaard said students usually come properly dressed for the cold temperatures, but the school helps if they don't.

"It depends on the age level and what we have. We do have some extra clothing in the building and they're certainly welcome to use that. Otherwise we make sure that there's a place for them to be supervised where they can have an indoor setting for recess on that day," she said.

Schools in the Charles City Community School District also keep students inside when temperatures go below zero.

The district also works with non-profits and churches in early December to help kids who don't have warm enough gear.