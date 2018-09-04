School reminding drivers to mind stopped school buses

OSAGE, Iowa - As students are heading back to school, one North Iowa school district is reminding drivers to watch out for children, or they could face some serious penalties.

The Osage School District has cameras mounted on the outside on the driver's side of each bus in order to catch drivers who may pass the extended stop sign arm when in use. The cameras are able to help get information such as a license plate number, make and model of the passing vehicle, and a brief description of the driver, with footage then given to law enforcement.

John Morische is a full-time bus driver for district, and says that he's noticed some careless drivers in the 13 years he's been behind the wheel for the district.

"Anybody driving through is too much. We've all had motorists that decide to drive through the red, and it's not good. We've been fortunate we haven't had injuries at our district, and I hope it stays that way."

While the cameras can be an expense, Moriche says the investment is worth it.

"It's a very important tool that we've used quite a few times. I would highly recommend it. I know they're not cheap, but it's another tool in the tool box."

In both Iowa and Minnesota, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus (with the exception of a four-lane roadway in Iowa, or a roadway that is separated by a safety isle or zone in Minnesota). In Iowa, drivers are required to stop no less than 15 feet from the rear of the bus, and in Minnesota, drivers must stop at least 20 feet away.

In addition, both Iowa and Minnesota have recently passed or updated legislation regarding stopped school buses and motorists. In 2012, then Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed into law Kadyn's Law after Kadyn Halverson of rural Kensett was hit and killed while crossing a road to get on a bus. Last year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety enacted increased fines for those failing to stop.