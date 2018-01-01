School delays Friday, a winter storm expected Saturday.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Possible Saturday into Saturday Night... .A potent winter storm system is expected for Saturday into Saturday night. The storm system is expected to spread snow across much of northwest into north central Iowa with a wintry mix further south into portions of central Iowa. Patchy blowing snow is expected across the north and west into Saturday night. Text below corrected to maintain snow amounts from previous issuance. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches.

* WHERE...West Central into Northern Iowa

* WHEN...Saturday morning through late Saturday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible, with slick, snow-covered roads. The combination of reduced visibilities and slick roads is expected to lead to hazardous travel conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Travel Through The Morning Commute...Another Storm Possible Saturday Afternoon and Night... .Wintry precipitation continues to exit quickly to the northeast, but will linger across central into north central Wisconsin through sunrise. However, even after precipitation ends, untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots will remain icy or snow-covered into the daytime hours. Another storm system is taking aim on the Upper Mississippi River Valley Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. There is the potential for heavy snowfall. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and light ice accumulations possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Difficult travel conditions are possible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...Heavy snow expected Saturday afternoon and Saturday night... .A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect Saturday afternoon through Saturday night for areas east of a line from Canby to Little Falls, Minnesota. Moderate to heavy snow with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will overspread the area Saturday afternoon and evening. A narrow swath with snowfall totals of 6 to 9 inches is likely across part of the watch area. This swath of 6 to 9 inches won't cover the entire watch area, but there is still some uncertainty in where exactly the snow band will develop. In addition, northwest winds gusting to near 30 mph Saturday night will lead to areas of blowing snow, especially across southern and western Minnesota. Travel could become very difficult Saturday night through early Sunday. The Winter Weather Advisory will expire this morning as the snow ends across the region. There could be some light freezing drizzle mixed in with the snow at times, but little or no ice accumulation is expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with mixed precipitation possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

* WHERE...Waseca and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Heavy snow and light ice accumulations possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Difficult travel conditions are possible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

