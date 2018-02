School closings and delays

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE HEAD START: Preschool and Early Head Start 2 Hours LateLITTLE LAMBS PRESCHOOL: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolManly Early Head Start: 2 Hours Late/No BreakfastFor All Closings Go To KIMT.com:AGWSR: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolALGONA PUBLIC, PAROCHIAL, AND LU VERNE: 2 Hours LateBELMOND-KLEMME: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolBLOOMING PRAIRIE: 2 Hours LateCENTRAL SPRINGS: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolCHARLES CITY: 2 Hours LateCLARION-GOLDFIELD: 90 minutes late, no AM preschoolCLARKSVILLE SCHOOLS: 2 Hours LateCLEAR LAKE: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolCLEAR LAKE CLASSICAL: 2 Hours LateFOREST CITY: 2 Hours LateForest City Senior Center: No Meals on Wheels or Congregate MealsGARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA: 2 Hours LateHOWARD-WINNESHIEK: 2 Hours LateKANAWHA CHRISTIAN: 2 Hours LateLAKE MILLS: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolLANESBORO SCHOOLS: 2 Hours LateMABEL-CANTON: 2 Hours LateMAPLE RIVER: 2 Hours LateN-R-H-E-G: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolNASHUA-PLAINFIELD: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolNEW HAMPTON: 2 Hours LateNORTH BUTLER: 2 Hours LateNORTH IOWA - BUFFALO CENTER: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolNORTH UNION SCHOOLS: 2 Hours LateNORTHWOOD-KENSETT: 2 Hours LateOSAGE: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolR-R-MR: 2 Hours LateRICEVILLE: 2 Hours LateST. ANSGAR: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolUNITED SOUTH CENTRAL: 2 Hours LateWEST HANCOCK: 2 Hours Late