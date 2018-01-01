School bus/minivan collision in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A school bus and a minivan collided Thursday afternoon.

Austin police say it happened around 4:10 pm near the intersection of 6th Street and 13th Street SW. A 37-year-old woman from Le Roy was driving east and the bus, driven by a 76-year-old man, was heading south when they crashed.

Both vehicles were damaged and the minivan had to be towed from the scene.

Neither driver was hurt and three students on the bus, ages 11, 9, and 7, were also uninjured.

No one was cited for the accident, which Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says happened at an uncontrolled intersection with no stop or yield signs.