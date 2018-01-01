School bus crash in eastern Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say one child was taken to a Dubuque hospital after a school bus crashed off an icy road in eastern Iowa.

The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Monday, about 2½ miles east of St. Donatus. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the bus slipped off an ice-covered road into a ditch as it was making a left turn, coming to rest on one of its sides.

The extent of the child's injuries is unclear. His or her name hasn't been released. A news release from the Sheriff's Office says there were six other children on board, and their injuries appeared to be minor. The driver and bus attendant refused treatment.

The Dubuque Community School District bus was driven by David Jaeger, who was not issued a citation.