wx_icon Mason City 21°

wx_icon Albert Lea 19°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 23°

wx_icon Rochester 21°

Clear

School bus crash in eastern Iowa

Bus slid off icy road and wound up on its side.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say one child was taken to a Dubuque hospital after a school bus crashed off an icy road in eastern Iowa.

Scroll for more content...

The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Monday, about 2½ miles east of St. Donatus. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the bus slipped off an ice-covered road into a ditch as it was making a left turn, coming to rest on one of its sides.

The extent of the child's injuries is unclear. His or her name hasn't been released. A news release from the Sheriff's Office says there were six other children on board, and their injuries appeared to be minor. The driver and bus attendant refused treatment.

The Dubuque Community School District bus was driven by David Jaeger, who was not issued a citation.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events