Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School bus accident in Rochester

24 kids on board when bus hits a car.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A school bus collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 25th Street and 28th Avenue NW a little after 4:30 pm. Authorities say a bus with around 24 children on board made a left hand turn and hit an orange car. One child reportedly had minor shoulder pain but there were no serious injuries. Rochester police say the child with the shoulder pain was taken home by a parent after being checked out by medical personnel at the scene.

Another school bus has been sent to pick up the kids.

No arrest has been made in this crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Image

Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Community Events