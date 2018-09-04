School bus accident in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A school bus collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 25th Street and 28th Avenue NW a little after 4:30 pm. Authorities say a bus with around 24 children on board made a left hand turn and hit an orange car. One child reportedly had minor shoulder pain but there were no serious injuries. Rochester police say the child with the shoulder pain was taken home by a parent after being checked out by medical personnel at the scene.

Another school bus has been sent to pick up the kids.

No arrest has been made in this crash.