Scholarships for young women pursuing the construction industry

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southeastern Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Women In Construction held their 24th annual golf tournament at Willow Creek golf tournament to raise money for high school and college women pursuing careers in a construction-related field.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 9% of people in the construction industry are women, but the scholarship program hopes to support more women entering the field.

"It helps people understand there are women in the industry. It can be a male dominated industry and I think a lot of people don't understand, so I think this scholarship kind of helps women understand there's more of an opportunity for them," explains Jayme Ostern, who received the scholarship 8 years ago as a high schooler, and is now a member of NAWIC and an interior designer.

This year, NAWIC is giving a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 year to an RCTC student pursuing a degree in civil engineering.