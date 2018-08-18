Clear

Scholarships for young women pursuing the construction industry

The local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction held their 24th annual golf tournament.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 8:59 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southeastern Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Women In Construction held their 24th annual golf tournament at Willow Creek golf tournament to raise money for high school and college women pursuing careers in a construction-related field.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 9% of people in the construction industry are women, but the scholarship program hopes to support more women entering the field.

"It helps people understand there are women in the industry. It can be a male dominated industry and I think a lot of people don't understand, so I think this scholarship kind of helps women understand there's more of an opportunity for them," explains Jayme Ostern, who received the scholarship 8 years ago as a high schooler, and is now a member of NAWIC and an interior designer.

This year, NAWIC is giving a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 year to an RCTC student pursuing a degree in civil engineering.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events