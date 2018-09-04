Clear
Scarville teen arrested for May burglary

Spencer Bryan Spencer Bryan

Accused of stealing cash and drugs.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Scarville teen is facing multiple burglary and drug charges.

Spencer Alex Bryan, 18, is charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of marijuana, and three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Authorities say he broke into a home on May 27 and stole cash, three bottles of prescription pills, 18 grams of marijuana, a marijuana pipe, and a marijuana grinder that was inside a lockbox.

The resident reported the burglary the next day.

Bryan was arrested in Forest City on an outstanding warrant on August 23.

