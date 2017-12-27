Saying goodbye to your Christmas tree

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Christmas holiday has come and gone and soon it’s time to say goodbye to a holiday staple. Your Christmas tree.

Scroll for more content...

“I think most people want to believe that you know their Christmas tree is just this beautiful symbol within the home and stuff like that,” Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske said, “but at the same point, if we don't do a good job of taking care of it then it can become an issue and actually cause more detriment to our home and to our families.”

Fire officials say if you bought a real tree, you may want to consider getting it out of your house sooner rather than later.

That’s because the longer it’s up, the more time it has to dry out and become a fire hazard.

“As they start to dry out you know the longer you keep them, even if you try to keep them really well watered, eventually they do dry out,” Laskowske said, “and then it takes just a small amount of heat or issue to have a problem.”

Christmas tree collection will be on Jan. 10 in Mason City.

People in Albert Lea can drop off their trees in the parking lot north of the city dog pound by Jan. 8.

People in Rochester have until March 31 to drop their trees off at the compost site.