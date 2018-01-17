Salvation Army exceeds holiday campaign goal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army said they surpassed their Christmas Red Kettle Campaign goal by nearly $300,000.

Anne Bashaw-Meyer, the director of community engagement, said their goal was $1.1 million and they raised $1.39 million.

The money they raise goes to support several programs, including their local food shelf and warming center. These programs help fill needs in the community like feeding the hungry and giving shelter and warmth to those who don't have a home.

Those with the Salvation Army say the people they serve are very grateful for the donations that help them.

"You'll see tears. You'll see mothers walk out of here with Christmas presents for their children, crying. They had no way of being able to afford anything," Bashaw-Meyer said.

Bashaw-Meyer said they're not only thankful for the people who donate, but also volunteer. She said they're in need of volunteers for their food shelf on Tuesdays and Fridays.

"Most of our programs, we rely on our volunteers," Bashaw-Meyer said. "So we're very grateful to all those who step forward and give us a little bit of their time."

The Mason City Salvation Army Red Kettle drive continues to take donations through January 31st. Organizers say they have also met and exceeded their goal.