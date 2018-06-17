Clear
Salvation Army Majors are retired

James and Paulette Frye received their retirement certificates.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- "What you see outside of our home, that's what you get. That's what's inside of our home too," spoke Becky Talbot at her parents' retirement service at the Salvation Army.

Friends and family shared fond memories of the couple to the audience. Members of the 4-generation Frye family performed a song together and two of the Frye siblings presented their parents with their certificates of retirement.

