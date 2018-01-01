Salmonella warning for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being warning against consuming a plant called kratom because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Authorities are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to the Southeast Asian plan used as an opioid substitute and for its stimulant effects. The Minnesota Department of Health says Kratom may also be known as Thang, Kakaum, Thom, Ketom, or Blak and comes in pills, powder or used to make tea.

87 Salmonella infections have been linked to kratom, including two cases in Minnesota who became sick in January. Kratom products collected in other states have tested positive for Salmonella, including three strains associated with the outbreak.

No single common brand or supplier of kratom products has been identified.

The Food and Drug Administration says there are no FDA-approved uses for kratom.