MASON CITY, Iowa- The safest cities in Iowa are being ranked by data collection company “HomeSnack” and where Mason City landed on the list may surprise you.

Scroll for more content...

The company used information published by the FBI to rate Iowa towns with a population over 5,000 and Mason City ranked number 37 out of 67 cities.

The company based their findings off of two main forms of crime, violent crime such as murders and assaults and property crimes like theft and burglaries.

One woman we spoke with who has lived in Mason City for 40 years says she isn’t surprised by the ranking.

“Seems like recently we have had a lot of crime,: says Jan Certwright of Mason City. “I don’t quite understand why it has gone up recently, but it doesn’t surprise me.”

Certwright believes law enforcement in our area is not the issue saying local police are doing a great job.

Below is a link to the list.

https://www.homesnacks.net/cities/safest-places-in-iowa/