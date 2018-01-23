Safe Shoveling Tips

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Health professionals at Mayo Clinic have released a few pointers for safe shoveling.

Scroll for more content...

They say that heart attacks increase during the winter time especially when people are out shoveling the snow.

But that's not to say that you can't still shovel and get in a great workout, just make sure you are taking the correct precautions.

Those at Mayo say to not do anything that will put any extra stress on your heart before shoveling. Things like smoking, or drinking caffeine right before will cause more strain.

It is also important to stay hydrated becasue it is just as easy to dehydrate during the cold of the winter as it is in the heat of the summer.

They say most importantly, listen to your body. If you are feeling tired, take a break to hydrate and warm up before returning outside.