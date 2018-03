Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A house was ransacked and an SUV was reported stolen during a residential burglary, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.Authorities responded at 4:10 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 block of 30th St. SE in Marion Township where they discovered a garage door open and a white 2005 Chevy Blazer (valued at $3,000) with license plate 999 NNU missing.The house was also burglarized and $4,000 in items were stolen, including 25 caliber handgun.There was evidence that it was a forced entry.