SUV crashes into Austin backyard

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is facing a drunk driving charge after police say he drove into someone’s backyard.

Scroll for more content...

22-year-old Matthew Bergstad of Austin was arrested early Monday morning after police were called by a tow truck company. A white 2008 Ford Edge had jumped the curb at the intersection of 12th Street and 5th Avenue NE, smashed through a fence, and hit a tree in the backyard of a home. The front of the SUV was heavily damaged.

Officers arrived and say they gave the driver of the crashed vehicle, Bergstad, a preliminary breath test. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says Bergstad failed, was taken to jail, and a further test showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

A charge of 4th degree DWI is pending against Bergstad.