STATE BOUND: Lyle-Pacelli and Byron girls win section final

The top ranked Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team advances to state for the first time since 2015 with a 75-63 section final win over Hayfield. The A's were led by Olvia Christianson with 24 points. Kristi Fett followed with 20 points and Abigail Bollingberg followed with 15. The Byron girls also advanced to state beating Stewartville in the 1AA final 80-75. For the bears, it's their first trip to state in school history. Ayoka Lee led Byron with a game-high 31 points.