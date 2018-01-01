SOCIALICE brings traffic to driving services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local driving services are helping SOCIALICE go-ers pump the brakes before driving home from the event.

Justin Melby is an Uber driver who plans on adding hours for the big event. He said having drivers available is important.

"It's super important...You don't want to get a DUI and you don't want to be getting in a crash," he said.

He's preparing for the weekend by stocking up on waters and chargers for his customers.

Yellow Cab of Rochester and Med City Taxi are also adding cars for the weekend event.

Double D's Designated Drivers is a service that gets customers and their cars home. They are also adding a car on shift for the big event.

Melby suggests calling a ride before SOCIALICE ends to avoid any hike in prices and waiting in the cold during busy pick-up times.