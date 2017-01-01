SMART changes coming in 2018

AUSTIN, Minn. – Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit is announcing several changes that will begin in 2018.

Scroll for more content...

The existing preschool service in Albert Lea, Austin, and Owatonna will be expanded starting January 2 for more ride availability for families that were previously on waiting lists.

As of January 29, SMART service in Blooming Prairie will be available from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, one less hour than before.

Sunday transit service in Albert Lea will begin and end one hour earlier as of February 4, from 8 am until noon.

Several route change will also take place. The stops in Albert Lea at Dollar General, Mayo Health, Freeborn County Co-Cop, Brookside, and the YMCA have been removed, while a stop has been added at the Department of Human Services. “On Request” stops will also be available at Cedar Valley Services and Trail Travel Plaza. In Austin, the Red Route will now stop at Hy-Vee at :35 after each hour and at Shopko two minutes later.