Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

SEMAC announces a new round of grants

Over $100,000 given out.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 2:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is handing out $101,419 in grants.

Scroll for more content...

Among those receiving money are:

Fillmore County
- Dreamery Rural Arts Initiative received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
- Fillmore Central High School received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash.
- Northland Words received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Freeborn County
- Albert Lea Art Center received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Olmsted County
- Christopher Alexander received a $2,460 Emerging Artist grant for Summer Development as a Piano Instructor.
- Jonathan Allen received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Distress Cycle.
- Debra D'Souza received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Contemporary Exploration in Ancient Mosaic Practice.
- Mark Hansen received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Production of "An Iliad" for Absolute Theatre.
- Simon Huelsbeck received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for A New Direction with Painting.
- Katya Roberts received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Traverse - solo exhibition at the Rochester Art Center.
- Virginia Wright-Peterson received a $4,750 Advancing Artist grant for Rosie the Riveters of Minnesota: Contributions Made by Women During WWII.
- Children’s Dance Theatre and Rochesterfest received $499 for Arts Management Training in Festival & Event Management at the University of Minnesota Tourism Center.
- Dover Eyota Music Association received $210 for Arts Management Training at the
- A Cappella Educators Association National Convention.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events