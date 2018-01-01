SEMAC announces a new round of grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is handing out $101,419 in grants.

Among those receiving money are:

Fillmore County

- Dreamery Rural Arts Initiative received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

- Fillmore Central High School received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash.

- Northland Words received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Freeborn County

- Albert Lea Art Center received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Olmsted County

- Christopher Alexander received a $2,460 Emerging Artist grant for Summer Development as a Piano Instructor.

- Jonathan Allen received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Distress Cycle.

- Debra D'Souza received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Contemporary Exploration in Ancient Mosaic Practice.

- Mark Hansen received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Production of "An Iliad" for Absolute Theatre.

- Simon Huelsbeck received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for A New Direction with Painting.

- Katya Roberts received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Traverse - solo exhibition at the Rochester Art Center.

- Virginia Wright-Peterson received a $4,750 Advancing Artist grant for Rosie the Riveters of Minnesota: Contributions Made by Women During WWII.

- Children’s Dance Theatre and Rochesterfest received $499 for Arts Management Training in Festival & Event Management at the University of Minnesota Tourism Center.

- Dover Eyota Music Association received $210 for Arts Management Training at the

- A Cappella Educators Association National Convention.