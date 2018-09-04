S.C. woman accused of killing husband with eye drops

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A South Carolina woman is accused of killing her husband by poisoning him with eye drops.
Lana Sue Clayton was charged with the murder of her husband, Stephen, after poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline was discovered in his system.
That chemical is found in eye drops.
According to police, Clayton admitted to giving her husband the substance without his knowledge over a period of several days.
Neighbors of the couple told CNN affiliate WSCO that the couple had been married for eight years.
