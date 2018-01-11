SAW: Zack Santee

Scroll for more content...

Zack Santee's junior wrestling season left a pretty sour taste in his mouth. After being ranked for much of the season, he faced one of the toughest lineups at districts, ultimately falling one win shy of a state berth. Now, the Central Springs senior is locked in for his final year on the mats and isn't giving up until he gets to The Well. Click on the video tab for the full story with our Student Athlete of the Week.