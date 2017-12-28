SAW: Shannon Pisney

The Crestwood senior is leading her third-ranked team so far this season.
Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 8:04 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 8:04 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
Shannon Pisney has been a well known name on the baskteball court since her freshman season, helping Crestwood get to state. But it was an ACL tear as a sophomore that truly pushed her to be the player she is today. The standout senior is our newest student athelte of the week. Click on the video tab for the full story.