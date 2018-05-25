SAW: Newman's Austin Eckenrod

There is a long tradition of successful golfers in the Eckenrod familey at Newman.
This spring, it's Austin's turn.
Eckenrod is back at state this week, aiming for his first individual title.
Click on the video tab for more with KIMT's Student Athlete of the Week.
