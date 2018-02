Jaxon Jones is a busy man.

He starts his day with an early morning workout.

He then heads to class in Forest City. His GPA is 3.86.

After class, he travels to two hockey practices. First with the North Iowa Bulls. Followed by the Mohawk Hockey Club.

He's playing a huge role for the Mohawks this season, they are the 3-seed as this week's state tournament.

