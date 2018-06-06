SAW: Forest City's Callie McQuown

It's her swan song in the circle.
Callie McQuown is a veteran pitcher on the Forest City softball team.
This summer she's in the circle for her fourth season as their pitcher.
She's also KIMT's newest Student Athlete of the Week.
Click on the video tab for her story.
