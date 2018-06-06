Clear

SAW: Forest City's Callie McQuown

McQuown is a senior on the FC softball team.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

It's her swan song in the circle.

Scroll for more content...

Callie McQuown is a veteran pitcher on the Forest City softball team.

This summer she's in the circle for her fourth season as their pitcher.

She's also KIMT's newest Student Athlete of the Week.

Click on the video tab for her story. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events