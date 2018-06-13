Clear

SAW: Clear Lake's Chloe Mueller

Mueller is a four-sport star with the Lions.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Chloe Mueller is always busy.  But she won't have it any other way.

Mueller is wrapping up a standout athletic at Clear Lake on the softball diamond.

She's a team leader for the Lions and steps up to the plate with an unselfish attitude.

Click on the video tab for more with KIMT's newest Student Athlete of the Week.

We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
