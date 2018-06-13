Chloe Mueller is always busy. But she won't have it any other way.
Scroll for more content...
Mueller is wrapping up a standout athletic at Clear Lake on the softball diamond.
She's a team leader for the Lions and steps up to the plate with an unselfish attitude.
Click on the video tab for more with KIMT's newest Student Athlete of the Week.
Related Content
- SAW: Clear Lake's Chloe Mueller
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free
- SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf
- Huge weekend for Clear Lake's Eric Faught
- Clear Lake man sentenced for federal fraud
- Mobile home fire in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake Chamber announces annual awards
- Vehicle goes through ice on Clear Lake
- Plane makes unexpected landing on Clear Lake