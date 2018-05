Scroll for more content...

The Clear Lake boys golf team started off their season a little shaky, graduating eight seniors and bumping up to Class 3A this 2018, but things quickly turned around for the boys in black and gold. Hours of practice and hitting the course later, the young, but much improved, Lions cut 80 strokes off their team score from the start of the season to the end to place third in the state. Click on the video tab for the full story.