Tate Hebrink does a little bit of everything in Austin.

He plays quarterback for the football team in the fall.

Currently, he's the point guard on the basketball team and the Packers are one win away from the state tournament.

Getting back to Minneapolis would be the perfect way to end Hebrink's career.

