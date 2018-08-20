Rushford man injured in motorcycle accident

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford man is injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

According to Minnesota State Patrol it happened on Highway 43 in Winona County, at MP39, Wilson Township, around 7p.m. The report states 22-year-old Alexander Thompson, of Rushford, was traveling south when he lost control of his 2001 Yamaha, entered the ditch and rolled. Thompson was taken to Winona Health for his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.