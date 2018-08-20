WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford man is injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
According to Minnesota State Patrol it happened on Highway 43 in Winona County, at MP39, Wilson Township, around 7p.m. The report states 22-year-old Alexander Thompson, of Rushford, was traveling south when he lost control of his 2001 Yamaha, entered the ditch and rolled. Thompson was taken to Winona Health for his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Related Content
- Rushford man injured in motorcycle accident
- One hurt in Rushford crash
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford.
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- North Iowa man airlifted after motorcycle accident
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Two people injured after car versus motorcycle accident
- Chickasaw Co. woman injured in motorcycle accident with van
- Rider hurt after Rochester motorcycle accident
Scroll for more content...