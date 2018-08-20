Clear

Rushford man injured in motorcycle accident

A Rushford man is injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 10:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford man is injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

According to Minnesota State Patrol it happened on Highway 43 in Winona County, at MP39, Wilson Township, around 7p.m. The report states 22-year-old Alexander Thompson, of Rushford, was traveling south when he lost control of his 2001 Yamaha, entered the ditch and rolled. Thompson was taken to Winona Health for his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events