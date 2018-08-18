Rural ambulance services in dire need of EMTs to fill open positions

HAYFIELD, Minn. - There's a serious staffing crisis in the field of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). It's especially impacting rural ambulance services which are struggling to recruit and retain qualified EMTs. Among the local departments with immediate needs is The Hayfield Community Ambulance.

Capt. Mike Woslager tells us they need to fill 2-3 full-time EMT positions. The positions are 24-hour rotating block schedule with duty pay and on call pay, every other weekend and holidays included. But finding experienced applicants willing to work in a rural community like Hayfield is no easy task.

"The people today don't volunteer," says Capt. Woslager. "To become EMTs it's a lot of hours and people just don't have that kind of time in their lives."

He explains that in the last 3-4 years Hayfield Ambulance Service has had to turn to hiring contracted full-time EMTs.

So why has the rural EMS workforce been decreasing nationwide? Beyond the shortage of willing volunteers, the responsibilities and education requirements for these positions has increased. Full-time Hayfield Ambulance EMT John Bacigalupo says when he started as a volunteer ten years ago, the EMT training requirement was 120 hours, but its since gone up to 160 hours. What has also increased is the demand for emergency services, which has EMTs like Bacigalupo spread pretty thin.

"I'm doing the work of two full-time EMTs right now," he explains. "People take for granted when they call 911 that somebody will show up, that time has come and gone. We need people to step up and we need applicants to come here."

Bacigalupo says the problem is not unique to Hayfield. A lot of emergency services in large and small communities are suffering from the same staffing struggles. If this trend continues much longer, services like Hayfield Ambulance could be in jeopardy.

"This is absolutely life or death," Bacigalupo adds. "I can't underscore the importance of close emergency care in an area like this. We have had countless calls where I can say beyond a reasonable doubt if somebody was waiting for an ambulance for any longer than it took us to get there, they would have died."

Southeastern Minnesota Emergency Medical Services has a list of current EMS job postings in the area including the positions in Hayfield. Those at Hayfield Ambulance say they're happy to answer any questions or provide more information on educational requirements, which Capt. Woslager says they're willing to pay for. Feel free to contact them online or call (507) 477-2234.