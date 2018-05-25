Rudd woman sentenced for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd woman will have to get a mental health evaluation after pleading guilty to drug possession.

Kayleigh Rae Hormann, 26, was arrested in January for having methamphetamine at the Mason City Walmart. She pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation. Hormann must also get a mental health evaluation within 60 days and complete all recommended treatment.

In addition, she will have to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.