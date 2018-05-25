MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd woman will have to get a mental health evaluation after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Scroll for more content...
Kayleigh Rae Hormann, 26, was arrested in January for having methamphetamine at the Mason City Walmart. She pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation. Hormann must also get a mental health evaluation within 60 days and complete all recommended treatment.
In addition, she will have to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.
Related Content
- Rudd woman sentenced for meth
- Bus/car crash near Rudd
- Why did Amber Rudd resign?
- Amber Rudd resigns as British home secretary
- Britt man sentenced for meth possession
- Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession
- Prison sentence for Rochester meth dealer
- Rudd man accused of sex abuse turns himself in
- Rudd man gets prison for Mason City theft
- Jimmy Fallon interviews Paul Rudd in 60 seconds