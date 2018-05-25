Clear

Rudd woman sentenced for meth

Kayleigh Hormann Kayleigh Hormann

Gets probation and must undergo a mental evaluation.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 1:44 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd woman will have to get a mental health evaluation after pleading guilty to drug possession.

Scroll for more content...

Kayleigh Rae Hormann, 26, was arrested in January for having methamphetamine at the Mason City Walmart. She pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation. Hormann must also get a mental health evaluation within 60 days and complete all recommended treatment.

In addition, she will have to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events