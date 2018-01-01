Rudd man gets prison for Mason City theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – The second defendant in a North Iowa home burglary is going to prison.

Authorities charged 30-year-old Thomas John Kerlin and 32-year-old Jamie Rose Nicholson, both of Rudd, with 1st degree theft for stealing over $10,000 worth of property from a home in the 100 block of Fair Meadow Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says the property was taken in early September 2017.

Kerlin and Nicholson pleaded guilty to reduced charges of 2nd degree theft. Nicholson was given a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation. Kerlin has now been sentenced to up to five years behind bars.

The two must also pay restitution to their victim as determined by the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office.