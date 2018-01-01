Ruby Tuesday to close Mason City location

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Staff at Ruby Tuesday in Mason City tell KIMT they will be closing their doors for good.Shift lead manager, Jessie McCready, says staff learned about the closure abruptly on Thursday afternoon. McCready, who has worked at the restaurant for 6 years, says they were shocked and saddened by the news. She says their goal is to stay open through Saturday but fear they will run out of food before then.McCready tells KIMT the previous owner sold the building to the owners of Las Palmas, a Mexican restaurant in Mason City. She says Ruby Tuesday opened in Mason City on December 20, 2010.