Rose Creek community raises money for Cora Jean, toddler battling rare genetic disorder

ROSE CREEK, Minn. – A community is rallying behind one little girl to help her get medical treatment.

Cora Jean is a toddler from Rose Creek and has the rare genetic disorder primary lymphedema, a condition causing her lymph nodes to form abnormally.

Her parents are seeking treatment for her overseas, at a clinic in Germany. In order to get there, the family needs to raise $20,000. That's why their community is helping out.

"In small towns it goes that way," Fred Ulven said, "because everybody knows everybody and it's just the fact that you want to do something for them."

Proceeds from a silent auction, bake sale, and donations will send her to Germany for treatment.

Her parents, Kasey and Brett Rubin, are stunned at the support.

"Amazing. It really has, I mean, everybody from here to 30 mile radius has just been awesome," Brett Rubin said, "and they donated, and stepped up, and helped with everything."

They started the day with over $16,000, and have a goal of raising more.

"As she gets older there's going to be more," Rubin said, "So if we can raise more that's great, but ya know regardless of what happens today, we're going to get her there."

Of course, not without a big "thank you" to all who have helped along the way.

"To me, this is awesome," Rubin said. "This is the best Father's Day gift that I could get."

To donate to Cora Jean's journey, click here.