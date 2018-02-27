'Root River One Watershed, One Plan' to begin this year

KIMT NEWS 3 – After several years in the works, a local watershed plan is finally moving forward.

The Root River One Watershed, One Plan includes a two-year budget and list of projects to improve water quality in Southeast Minnesota.

Tim Ruzek, with the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, said it’s important to fund projects like this.

“It makes the most sense of all of us in the local government units working together on a watershed-based plan to address the concerns and priorities,” Ruzek said.

That’s because water affects everyone’s lives.

“Whether it be ground water that they use for drinking water, or if it's the surface water that they like to enjoy paddling down this river state water trail,” Ruzek said, “to the farmers, the landowners on soil leaving their land.”

The projects are set to begin this year.