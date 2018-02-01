wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea 10°

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear

Roommate fight escalates into 1 man using sword

The argument turned physical when Knowles came after the victim with a Samurai sword.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 2:55 PM
Scroll for more content...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say two roommates were involved in a domestic situation Dec. 30.
Police say around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Village Circle SE. 28-year-old Brandon Knowles came home intoxicated. Police say the victim, a 21-year-old male roommate, was trying to sleep and asked Knowles to turn the music down. The argument turned physical when Knowles came after the victim with a Samurai sword.
Police say the victim walked away and Knowles hit the door with the sword. A female at the scene helped break up the fight.
Knowles is facing charges of second-degree assault, fifth-degree domestic assault (because the two were roommates) and disorderly conduct.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events