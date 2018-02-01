Roommate fight escalates into 1 man using sword

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say two roommates were involved in a domestic situation Dec. 30.Police say around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Village Circle SE. 28-year-old Brandon Knowles came home intoxicated. Police say the victim, a 21-year-old male roommate, was trying to sleep and asked Knowles to turn the music down. The argument turned physical when Knowles came after the victim with a Samurai sword.Police say the victim walked away and Knowles hit the door with the sword. A female at the scene helped break up the fight.Knowles is facing charges of second-degree assault, fifth-degree domestic assault (because the two were roommates) and disorderly conduct.