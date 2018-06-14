Roofing companies swamped with business after stroms

Scroll for more content...
Ernie Martinez, the Owner of Mason city Roofing says the size of the storms over the weekend surprised even him who makes a living off repairing the damage.
Martinez says he is getting calls about repairing siding, roof’s and gutters, but he says there are a lot of people walking around who might not be qualified for the job.
“Our busiest thing is the trees falling through the roofs and doing temporary repairs until the insurance companies come,” said Martinez. “We are just telling people don't panic. Be careful who you hire and make sure they have comp and liability insurance. Everybody who has a ladder in their truck is out trying to get the business you have to be careful on that.”
