Rollover southwest of Mason City

No injuries reported.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – No one was hurt in a rollover accident Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened a little after 10 pm near the intersection of 230th Street and Mallard Avenue. Vince Leroy Ankrum, 41 of Sheffield, was driving south on Mallard when he turned west onto 230th, lost control, and rolled into the ditch.

Neither Ankrum nor his passenger, Sheena Marie Bailey, 46, were hurt.

Ankrum was cited for failure to maintain control. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says distracted driving is to blame for the accident.

