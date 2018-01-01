Rollover on I-90 in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 in Austin has injured one person.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Ganta Henderson of Austin was driving east at the Highway 218 off ramp, went off the road, hit a reflective post, then rolled and his vehicle landed on its roof. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of this accident, which happened around 2:29 pm Monday.

Henderson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.