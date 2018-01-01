Rollover north of Stewartville

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person was hurt after a Friday morning rollover in Olmsted County.

It took place along Highway 30 around 7:43 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Sheri Yvonne Crowley of Hayfield was driving east, went off the road near mile marker 218, and rolled.

Crowley was taken to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.