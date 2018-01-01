wx_icon Mason City 34°

wx_icon Albert Lea 34°

wx_icon Austin 34°

wx_icon Charles City 36°

wx_icon Rochester 33°

Clear
Special Weather Statement - Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

Rollover crash north of Chatfield injures one

State Patrol says it happened just after 1:30 am Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 9:55 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 9:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident hurt one person early Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 1:39 am in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Kobi Marie Quick of Stewartville was driving north on Highway 52, went off the road one mile north of Chatfield, hit a culvert and rolled. Quick suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s hospital.

The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt and they believe alcohol was involved.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events