Rollover crash north of Chatfield injures one

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident hurt one person early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:39 am in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Kobi Marie Quick of Stewartville was driving north on Highway 52, went off the road one mile north of Chatfield, hit a culvert and rolled. Quick suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s hospital.

The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt and they believe alcohol was involved.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.