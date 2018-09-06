Clear
Rollover crash in Worth County injures one

Driver flown to the hospital Thursday morning.

Sep. 6, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Texas driver is hurt after a North Iowa rollover.

The Iowa State Patrol says Celestine Asamba-Aboki, 31 of Dallas, TX, was driving south on Interstate 35, went off the road to the left near mile marker 212, overcorrected, and then wound up in the west ditch and rolling over.

Asamba-Aboki was flown by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Worth County EMS, Mason City EMS, and Mercy Air Med assisted at the scene of this crash, which happened around 6:30 am Thursday.

Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
Community Events