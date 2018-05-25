Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPDATE: Two accidents at the same place in Rochester Friday

Friday afternoon crash. Friday afternoon crash.

One single-vehicle rollover in the morning and a two-vehicle crash in the afternoon.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The same intersection saw two auto accidents Friday in Rochester.

Scroll for more content...

Brooke is on her way to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 63 South & 48th St. SW

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured after a car rolled over and hit a light pole Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Myranda Lynn Martin, 19 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 63 when she went off the road and crashed just south of 48th Street around 8 am.

The State Patrol says Martin was wearing her seat belt.

Another crash then happened the same place a little after 3 pm.  There are no details available on that accident yet.

Friday afternoon crash.
Friday afternoon crash.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events