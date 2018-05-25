UPDATE: Two accidents at the same place in Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The same intersection saw two auto accidents Friday in Rochester.

Scroll for more content...

Brooke is on her way to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 63 South & 48th St. SW

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured after a car rolled over and hit a light pole Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Myranda Lynn Martin, 19 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 63 when she went off the road and crashed just south of 48th Street around 8 am.

The State Patrol says Martin was wearing her seat belt.

Another crash then happened the same place a little after 3 pm. There are no details available on that accident yet.