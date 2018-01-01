wx_icon Mason City 11°

Rollover crash in Dodge County

One person sent to the hospital.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:34 am in Dodge County on the ramp from Highway 56 south to eastbound Highway 14. 25-year-old Cara Jane Schleusner of Dodge Center was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala that left the road and rolled over.
Schleusner suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted at the scene. The State Patrol says Schleusner was wearing her seat belt.

Road conditions were described as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

