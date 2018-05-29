ORONOCO, Minn. – Multiple agencies have responded to a rollover accident in Olmsted County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon near the interchange of Highway 52 and 100th Street, just south of Oronoco. One vehicle with an attached camper overturned. Lots of firefighters are on scene and Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies have been doing traffic control.
No other details are available at this time.
